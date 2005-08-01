Patent Happy

When last we visited our friends in Redmond, we wrote about how money can’t buy innovation. Back in December, Carleen Hawn chronicled Microsoft’s $6.8 billion in annual R&D spending–and how little of it is spent on breakthrough innovations. Of every dollar spent on R&D, said Microsoft co-CTO Craig Mundie in the piece, “probably something on the order of 90% is directly in line, or in service of, the existing business groups.” Only one-tenth, he said, “is essentially [invested in] pure research or incubation [of new products].” Yesterday’s New York Times has an interesting piece by Silicon Valley historian and author Randall Stross that adds to that argument, describing Bill Gates’ efforts to produce 3000 patents each year. Stross argues for the end of software patents, which frequently mean minor enhancements like “System and Method for Creating a Note Related to a Phone Call,” rather than large-scale, truly breakthrough innovations. Stross argues that getting rid of “software patents would give Microsoft another chance to repair its relationship with open-source users” and bring an end to “this short, unhappy blip in our patent system’s time line.” What do you think: Are small-scale innovations just as important to protect as quantum leaps?
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens