Sorry, Dad.

Lachlan Murdoch threw a monkey wrench into dad Rupert’s succession plans by announcing that he’s resigning as deputy chief operating officer of News Corp so he can spend more time with his family in Australia.

Aside from the revelation that there’s actually a human side to the Murdoch clan, what’s your take on sons (or daughters) taking over the family business? What about when they don’t want to follow in their parents’ footsteps? Any sons, daughters, dads, or moms out there in the latter situation?