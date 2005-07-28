Why We Love Talking About HR

Knowledge@Wharton joins the fray with a piece entitled Is Your HR Friend or Foe?. Suggesting that it depends on who’s asking the question — as I think we’ve seen in discussion here — the article goes on to highlight some interesting challenges and opportunities.

Among them: “Trends in HR usually require about a decade to take hold.” While that’s a slow pick-up rate, perhaps we’re closer to HR being a strategic business partner than we think! That gives me hope.