Store Model

Over at Wharton’s web site, they’re talking about how there’s no Toyota in retail. Unlike industries like cars, airlines (Southwest), or hotels (Ritz-Carlton, say), there’s no model of customer satisfaction in the retail world. Four operations experts at Wharton are trying to define that model, pointing to inventory management and happy customers as the keys to creating the ideal retailer. Neither of those are big surprises, but I’m curious: Which retailer is worth aspiring to? Who do you think is the Toyota of retail?