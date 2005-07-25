Praising the Partnership

The Times article about Sony and Samsung sparked my interest immediately. Strategic alliances between two rivals are often the smartest move either can make. Rather than diverting budget to out-market your rival, and lowering your profits, you can spend your funds and attention on innovation.

The Samsung and Sony partnership seems doubly wise considering the field of technology. With both a format war and a game console war on the horizon, Sony needs allies. They need to concentrate on the big battles and not the everyday struggles. The same could be said for most companies. Partnerships on resources may result in both companies increasing their profit margin, turning the worst of rivalries into great friendship. It could turn a company’s fortunes around overnight.

Which alliances have succeeded in your opinion? Which have failed?