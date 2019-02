Similar to an Indian business school project undertaken last year, students at the Symbiosis Institute Of International Business in Pune, India, are currently discussing a Fast Company article from 2000.

It’s a Web, Web, Web, Web World offers a then-courant look at how the Web can change the way we work. But that was five years ago. This is now. What could we not foresee? What’s as true now as it was then?

Join the lively discussion.