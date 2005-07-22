A Farewell

After a nearly two-and-one-half year stint as Fast Company’s editor-in-chief, I turned in my resignation this week. Our executive editor, Mark Vamos, whose deft editing skills are evident in every feature we’ve published in the past 27 issues, has been named acting editor.

For me, this was a difficult and agonizing decision. I love this magazine, and I love the highly talented team we’ve assembled here. Every person on this team is an A-player. Every person has done remarkable work. One of the most difficult things I have ever had to do was to walk into a room on Monday afternoon and tell my colleagues and friends that I was leaving.

For the past two and one-half years, I have poured my heart and my soul into this job. I had made our work here very personal. I had worked hard to build a community, a place where people were free to do their best work, a place where we could have great fun while accomplishing the exceptional. So my announcement was a struggle on many levels–for me and for my team.

So why did I leave? Because I received an extraordinary opportunity to become executive editor of Business Week, which had been my professional home for nearly 18 years before coming to Fast Company in 2003. This was the one job I could not turn down, the opportunity of a lifetime, a job that I never imagined would come my way. I am thrilled and excited to rejoin a place where I came of age as a journalist and where I have so many friends I greatly admire and respect. And I am filled with gratitude to Steve Adler, the new editor-in-chief of Business Week, who is remaking that magazine and invited me aboard. But I am genuinely sad to say goodbye to people at Fast Company that I consider not merely colleagues but friends. I’ll miss everyone of them, and I’ll cheer them from afar.

I also leave confident in Fast Company’s future and in what this team will accomplish in the years ahead. As most readers know, we were put on the auction block by our owner G&J USA and recently rescued by Morningstar founder and CEO Joe Mansueto who has purchased both Fast Company and Inc. as a passive investment. I’ve been very impressed by Joe’s commitment to Fast Company’s success. And I’m just as impressed by his understanding and his humanity.

So for a few more days, I’m the lame duck around here. It’s an odd and peculiar role. But then I see my colleagues, so thoroughly engaged in their work, so passionate about it, so committed to this magazine’s future. I can’t help but smile, so proud and so lucky to have had a small hand in putting together such an extraordinary group of people.