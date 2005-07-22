Art for Ad’s Sake

Art has always been part of Marketing. Whether it is painted posters, companies sponsoring art festivals, or corporate sculptures in lobbies. The other followed one link after another and found myself at a website of an artist who works with LEGO. Besides personal projects, he has also done corporate jobs . It is both interesting and strange, using something so innocuous from childhood to do something wonderful. Or do some good advertising.

Over at CNN, I read about a new art trend of adorning groceries and returning them to stores. The whole tone of the piece was, “This is interesting; what these artists are doing will be appropriated by advertisers in a heartbeat.” Oh, brave new world in which art movements are absorbed into the mainstream before they even really begin.

What uses of art in marketing has impressed you? Or surprised you?