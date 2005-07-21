Please Use If You Wish

In my older years, I have decided to “give away as much as I can”. My new Web site features lots of my Fast Company columns, articles, interviews, audios and even lots of free video. Please feel free to download, copy, send and use anything from my site. Please feel free to use with anyone in your corporation. Even better, please feel free to use with your church, charity or non-profit. If you need any permissions, please just send me an email and I will send you permission.