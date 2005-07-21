New Challenges for Japan

China, South Korea and other parts of the region are becoming increasingly competitive. For example, the products from several South Korean companies are given increasingly high ratings for quality – Japan used to be way ahead in this area.

The Japanese ecomomic miracle was created by a workforce that was extremely motivated, hungry and driven. The new generation of younger Japanese workers may not have the same level of drive.

I was amazed by the emotion behind the anti-Japanese marches when I was recently in China. Questions regarding what happened in World War II sill produce a lot of anger.

If you were an advisor to the Japanese government (or to large Japanese companies) – what suggestions would you have? Predict the economic future – what is going to happen in Japan?