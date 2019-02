This week’s “cover story” on the Web focuses on Cirque du Soleil’s strategic approach to business. In a sidebar to that piece, Renee Mauborgne details guidelines from the book Blue Ocean Strategy .

If you’d welcome more ideas along those lines, check out Gabor George Burt’s blog Creating Blue Oceans. Since February, Burt has expanded on the ideas in the book, offering case studies and tools for strategic leaders. The one-minute summaries are especially thought provoking.

[Thanks, Westley!]