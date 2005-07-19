advertisement
Inventive Designs

By Heath Row1 minute Read

I first learned about TRIZ and its approach to creative problem solving last June. Thanks to a recent blog post by Kevin Kelly, I’m revisiting Genrich Altshuler’s design strategies for inventing — a summary of engineering design principles extracted from a study of 200,000 patents by a Soviet patent examiner in the 1960s. In the business world, the TRIZ 40 may be a useful tool to reframe a challenge.

