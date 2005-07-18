FC Now BlogJam 2005

Last year, more than 30 Fast Company readers, Company of Friends members, and FC Now regulars participated in the inaugural FC Now BlogJam to celebrate the anniversary of this blog’s launch in August 2003. Over the course of two days, participants contributed almost 100 entries about leadership, innovation, and related topics.

The second FC Now BlogJam is quickly approaching! Monday, Aug. 8, and Tuesday, Aug. 9, FC team members and readers will once again collaborate to collectively explore the state of business, leadership, and innovation — and celebrate FC Now’s second anniversary. If you’d like to participate, email me to volunteer. We’ll be lining up the roster in the weeks to come.