Design Fix of the Day

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Just came across this cool site, by way of the cool-hunting site PSFK. It includes fun interviews with dozens of designers, revealing Karim Rashid’s favorite flower (cacti), advice for young designers from Philippe Starck (“make a job useful”) and Yves Behar’s favorite time of day (“falling asleep, when thoughts end and dreams start”). Fun reading.

