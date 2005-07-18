Mission Control

When I read this story this morning, it made me think of Spielberg and the plethora of films he has made that had a social intention. He seems to make his best work when he is driven by a message. This need not be limited to the entertainment world.

Companies that provide more than a simple service or product will thrive. When the company is directed by passion and a purpose, everyone tries harder and productivity increases. I would put Google in this category, or even JetBlue. This enthusiasm for the overarching mission of a company can be instilled in every employee from the mailroom to the highest executive.

How important is a grand purpose to your business? What is your mission statement?