(Summer)Time to Go Home

It’s time for me to head home, I think. The office is deathly silent, and most people left around 3 or 4 p.m. We are in the days of summer Fridays here: If you work an extra hour every other day, you can take half of Friday off. Many of my colleagues have been taking advantage of that. Outside of a week away recently, I haven’t taken a single summer Friday. And I’m beginning to wonder why.
In the Globe and Mail, Wallace Immen considers the impact of seasonal distractive disorder, the double whammy of attention and ambition waning for part of the workforce — those heading on vacation — and waxing tension and stress for those left behind. The piece offers tips and tactics to better managing vacation time and productivity — advice I’d find particularly useful were I not about to leave the office myself. I’ll have to read the rest of the article… Monday.
[Thanks, Linda!]