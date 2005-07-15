(Summer)Time to Go Home

It’s time for me to head home, I think. The office is deathly silent, and most people left around 3 or 4 p.m. We are in the days of summer Fridays here: If you work an extra hour every other day, you can take half of Friday off. Many of my colleagues have been taking advantage of that. Outside of a week away recently, I haven’t taken a single summer Friday. And I’m beginning to wonder why.