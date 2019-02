MarketingSherpa’s publisher Anne Holland makes a call for the creation of a new leadership role: The Keeper of the Words . While her proposal is largely advertising and marketing related, the idea has potential for broader application.

What words do customers and clients use to describe you, your business, and your work? How do you do so? How consistent is your internal and external language? Do the words you use in your work resonate with the people you work with?

[via Angie McKaig]