On Tuesday I went to the DigitalLife press preview. Besides all the cool gadgets and tech toys, there was something that caught my eye. A table was setup by eBay to promote their Rethink Initiative. The amount of waste being generated by old computers and electronics is enormous. And eBay has partnered with dozens of companies to address the problem.

While I am all for ecological awareness and recycling, I was shocked by eBay’s presentation. Their Rethink site lists the option of selling your old electronics first, ahead of donating or recycling. With a program about recycling, shouldn’t that be suggested first? And at DigitalLife with the post card about the Rethink Initiative they handed out fact-sheets about the high volume of electronics auctions.

The socially conscious side of me is glad to see there is a Rethink Initiative, but the cynical side of me finds eBay’s tactics somewhat underhanded. Masquerading a marketing promotion as an ecological program would be wrong. It is great if a company is going green, but couldn’t they be more sincere about it? It could be worse, I suppose, they could be doing nothing. What is your opinion on the Rethink Initiative and eBay’s strategy?