Intern BlogOff: Firing Employees for Disparagement (Pro)

There are a ton of ways to get fired these days. And recently, a number of people have been getting fired for comments made in their personal blogs about their employers. What’s even more interesting is the fact that the employees didn’t realize that they could be fired for this stuff.

It’s a bit of a no brainer.

I don’t think you should be fired for every opinion held, but the line has to be drawn somewhere. You have a responsibility to the company that is paying you to act with discretion and to not cast a negative light on that company. A corporation has the right to determine and control its public image. When employees use their personal blogs or other means to air grievances, they interfere with that. I can accuse my bosses of chicken thievery of idiocy, you name it. No matter how scurrilous the accusation, time must be taken away from doing business to address the accusation.

There have been quite a few people who have been fired for making seemingly innocuous comments about their comanies, but those comments may have far-reaching consequences that the employee may not realize. No matter how mild or silly the statement is once it’s out in there it’s open to a myriad of interpretations and the higher ups are left with the task of doing damage control. Especially when the employee doesn’t provide all the relevant information.

It’s not too much to ask that employees tread carefully and mind their p’s and q’s.