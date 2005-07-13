Inspiration, by Way of Flackery

No offense, but it’s not often someone in PR-land says something that makes me grab the nearest pencil and post a quick blog. Maybe I’m immune–and yes, a little jaded. But as I was going through the tedious process of transcribing a tape this morning, I came across this nice little inspiration fix, which my friendly flak was using to describe his CEO:
“The world owes all its onward impulses to men ill at ease. The happy man inevitably confines itself within ancient limits.” — Nathaniel Hawthorne, from The House of Seven Gables