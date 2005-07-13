advertisement
Web Cites

By Heath Row

The Internet Archive has come under fire because of an old Web site used as evidence in a trial. At issue is not whether a public archive of “expired” online resources should be available, but whether voluntary, collaborative standards can be enforced.

How careful are you and your company about what goes on your Web site?

