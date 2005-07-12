advertisement
Kozmo Comeback

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Remember Kozmo? New York-based MaxDelivery seems to be reviving that failed dotcom business model. Oddly enough, they don’t deliver to where I live… or where I work. They don’t deliver to midtown Manhattan?

What do you think: Does the old Kozmo model still have promise?

