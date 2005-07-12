advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Mergers and Trepidation?

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Fancy this: Six months following Zwilling J.A. Henckels’ acquisition of Tweezerman’s, no employees have been laid off, no work has been outsourced, and no facilities have been moved. Among the keys: decentralized leadership combined with shared services.

[Thanks, Jeanie!]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life