Room for Innovation

The June 7 edition of HotelBusiness magazine sheds some light on Hilton Hotel Corp.’s efforts to improve the business travel experience. The Hilton Technology Room at the Hilton Garden Inn LAX/El Segundo — formerly called the Room of the Future — was recently revamped to include in-room technology such as a projection screen television, a display panel nestled in a mirror, a touch-panel remote, an ergonomic desk, and more.

While the room itself is intriguing, its setting is even moreso. The Technology Room is but one of 13 in the University Wing — Hilton’s showcase for all of its brands’ rooms, as well as new design concepts. Hilton leaders bring developers to the wing so they can see the company’s latest room designs. Imagine a hotel in which almost every room were different! Has anyone stayed there?