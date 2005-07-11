Hewitt, the global HR outsourcing and consulting company, has released its 2005 study of the top companies for leaders.
What are the top 20 companies for leaders?
- 3M Company
- General Electric Company
- Johnson & Johnson
- Dell Inc.
- Liz Claiborne, Inc.
- IBM
- The Procter & Gamble Company
- General Mills, Inc.
- Medtronic, Inc.
- American Express Company
- Capital One Financial Corporation
- Whirlpool Corporation
- Colgate-Palmolive Company
- Pitney Bowes Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- FedEx Corporation
- Washington Group International, Inc.
- The Home Depot, Inc.
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- Sonoco Products Company
The results also indicate some of the things these companies do to foster and nurture leaders. How does where you work stack up?
