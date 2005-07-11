Hewitt, the global HR outsourcing and consulting company, has released its 2005 study of the top companies for leaders.

What are the top 20 companies for leaders?

3M Company

General Electric Company

Johnson & Johnson

Dell Inc.

Liz Claiborne, Inc.

IBM

The Procter & Gamble Company

General Mills, Inc.

Medtronic, Inc.

American Express Company

Capital One Financial Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

FedEx Corporation

Washington Group International, Inc.

The Home Depot, Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

The results also indicate some of the things these companies do to foster and nurture leaders. How does where you work stack up?

[Thanks, Marshall!]