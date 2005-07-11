advertisement
By Heath Row1 minute Read

Hewitt, the global HR outsourcing and consulting company, has released its 2005 study of the top companies for leaders.

What are the top 20 companies for leaders?

  • 3M Company
  • General Electric Company
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Dell Inc.
  • Liz Claiborne, Inc.
  • IBM
  • The Procter & Gamble Company
  • General Mills, Inc.
  • Medtronic, Inc.
  • American Express Company
  • Capital One Financial Corporation
  • Whirlpool Corporation
  • Colgate-Palmolive Company
  • Pitney Bowes Inc.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • FedEx Corporation
  • Washington Group International, Inc.
  • The Home Depot, Inc.
  • Avery Dennison Corporation
  • Sonoco Products Company

The results also indicate some of the things these companies do to foster and nurture leaders. How does where you work stack up?

[Thanks, Marshall!]

