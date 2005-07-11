More Than Manhattan

According to the New York Times Mayor Bloomberg is winning raves from former critics for taking a less Manhattan-centric approach to economic development. His attention is welcome and necessary. New York has an abundance of neighborhoods that need development. Even journalists are guilty of this, seeming only to finding the boroughs interesting when Manhattanites start moving there.

It has taken a long time for retailers and Mayors alike to care about the life outside Manhattan, I’ve lived in Queens for fifteen years and for thirteen of those years my neighborhood was without a decent Supermarket or a Blockbuster. Which serves the three other surrounding neighborhoods. While finally getting a Blockbuster isn’t exactly the height of progress (the lines are interminable), as Manhattan reaches unforseen heights of costliness hopefully we will all begin to realize that not only is there life outside Manhattan it ‘s thriving.