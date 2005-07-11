A Message from Our New Owner

In today’s New York Times, there’s a full-page ad with a message from the new owner of Fast Company magazine, Joe Mansueto. Here’s what he has to say about why he bought the magazine, along with Inc. , from G&J USA, and what he plans to do with them.

“Of course these magazines are an investment for me. But if that’s all they were, I would never have written a check.” — Joe Mansueto, CEO, Morningstar

I wasn’t looking to buy a magazine. Or two, for that matter. (Being CEO of Morningstar is a full-time job, thank you). But when Fast Company and Inc. came up for sale, I jumped at the opportunity. I bought them because I’m passionate about their missions. Their past, present, and future contributions. And the true intimacy they’ve established with their readers — along with the enduring value that brings to advertisers.

These are two powerful brands. Fast Company is the magazine for people who are passionate about their work and want to do it better. It serves up cutting-edge ideas, insights, and tools to help its readers innovate and succeed. And I’ve read Fast Company since its beginning ten years ago.

Inc. is the sacred text of the American entrepreneur, the dreamers, doers and dazzlers who represent our economy at its most vibrant and resourceful. When I was building the Morningstar business from a fragile start-up, Inc. was an invaluable resource.

I have promised the two magazine teams they will have all the resources required to build their great brands. So if you’re a reader, I pledge the very best thinking, writing and design — springing from an electric and creative environment.

If you’re an advertiser, you should know that Im in this for the long haul and that I’m serious about excellence in every dimension of our business. For me that means, first and foremost, serving your needs as customers.