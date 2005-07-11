Leading Ideas: Focus on Strength

“Too many people overvalue what they are not and undervalue what they are.” — Malcolm S. Forbes (1919-1990), American Publisher
A few weeks ago a client of mine was promoted to a much bigger position at her firm. This week, as she prepared to formally take over her new responsibilities, she felt a sudden sense of paralysis. This was very uncharacteristic for her. As we discussed the situation, it became clear that she was magnifying some of her small shortcomings and catastrophizing about the outcome. In a panic, she was blinded to her strengths. As we worked to swap her focus, she found her footing.
Something to consider:
It’s easy to see your shortcomings. They stare you in the face everyday. And as a result it’s easy to overvalue them (and crush your confidence in the process). Don’t torment yourself. Be aware of what you don’t do well, but don’t dwell on it. Focus instead on where you excel. That’s where you’re going to be successful.
Something to try:
1. Notice when you lose confidence in a situation.
2. Identify the perceived shortcoming(s) that are throwing you off balance.
3. Stop for a second and reconnect with your strengths.
4. Stay focused on these points to gain your momentum back.
Question: How do you regain your footing when you lose confidence?