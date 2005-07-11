Leading Ideas: Focus on Strength

“Too many people overvalue what they are not and undervalue what they are.” — Malcolm S. Forbes (1919-1990), American Publisher

A few weeks ago a client of mine was promoted to a much bigger position at her firm. This week, as she prepared to formally take over her new responsibilities, she felt a sudden sense of paralysis. This was very uncharacteristic for her. As we discussed the situation, it became clear that she was magnifying some of her small shortcomings and catastrophizing about the outcome. In a panic, she was blinded to her strengths. As we worked to swap her focus, she found her footing.