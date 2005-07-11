advertisement
Fast Food’s Smart Move

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

The fast-food industry isn’t exactly the first thing that comes to mind when someone says “innovation.” But if you think of innovation, in its simplest form, as solving an every-day, age-old, why-can’t-someone-do-something-about-this type of problem, then this is innovative.

Anyone who’s ever taken a family road trip of any kind knows that deciding which eatery will suit everyone ranks as the number-one fight in backseats across this fast-food nation of ours. Companies providing a solution (even if it’s in an effort to shore up under-performing brands) to this problem shouldn’t just be recognized for innovation. Perhaps their contributions to peace should be too.

(The New York Times requires free registration to view its articles.)

