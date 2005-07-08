Hindsight Is 2020

Kerry’s entry on the Olympics has received many comments that New York City doesn’t need the attention gained from holding the games. Perhaps that is true, but it could still benefit. As a life-long New Yorker, it would be nice to see the city get a swift kick in the ass.

If we had won the 2012 bid the city would’ve gotten some nice infrastructure improvements. Many streets that resemble swiss cheese would’ve been fixed. The MTA’s long-term plans to improve the subway system would’ve actually get implemented. And new stadiums, promenades and conference venues would be built. All of this is not a bad idea. I think it would’ve helped the city’s economics, in the long term.

Looking back now, I am glad London is the recipient of the 2012 games. They could use the morale boost after the horrible attacks yesterday. I am sure the city will normalize soon and then grow with the preparations for the Olympics. Lets just hope New York City has a chance to do the same in my lifetime, like 2020 perhaps? Where would you like to see the Olympic Games held?