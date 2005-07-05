Readers Choice Voting Kicks Off!

Ah, nothing like a huge pile of mail after a long weekend. As you can probably guess, people send us a lot of business books in the hopes we’ll feature them in the magazine (or right here on the blog). As I rifle through this month’s pile, here’s a quick look at the three books we’ve nominated for our September Readers’ Choice award. The winner is up to you.

The Rise of the Rogue Executive – Two authors study some 100 companies recovering from the recent spate of financial scandals. The questions: Why now? (and) How can we avoid this in the future?

The Source of Success – Five rules for instilling leadership in the ranks, as told by a former CEO of Young & Rubicam.

Competition Demystified – Michael Porter and his five-force model for analyzing competition get some healthy competition of their own. A Columbia professor throws down the glove with a one-step game theory model any company can follow.

(Click here to read an excerpt and vote for the book you’d like to see reviewed in the magazine.)