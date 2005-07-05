advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Readers Choice Voting Kicks Off!

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Ah, nothing like a huge pile of mail after a long weekend. As you can probably guess, people send us a lot of business books in the hopes we’ll feature them in the magazine (or right here on the blog). As I rifle through this month’s pile, here’s a quick look at the three books we’ve nominated for our September Readers’ Choice award. The winner is up to you.

The Rise of the Rogue Executive – Two authors study some 100 companies recovering from the recent spate of financial scandals. The questions: Why now? (and) How can we avoid this in the future?

The Source of Success – Five rules for instilling leadership in the ranks, as told by a former CEO of Young & Rubicam.

Competition Demystified – Michael Porter and his five-force model for analyzing competition get some healthy competition of their own. A Columbia professor throws down the glove with a one-step game theory model any company can follow.

(Click here to read an excerpt and vote for the book you’d like to see reviewed in the magazine.)

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life