Give Me a Hand

Fujitsu has announced a device that scans the veins in a person’s hand as authentication. So the hand is joining the growing list of security identifiers: fingerprints, eyes, face proportion, heat signature, voice recognition, and the ubiquitous password. Doesn’t it seem that people are going overboard and being paranoid? I think most people do not having anything sensitive enough on their computers that warrant expensive biometric scanners. As for general security, have you ever been to a building that requires an eye-scan to gain access? Such retinal identification is a classic trope of science fiction.

And that’s what the field of biometric security is, science fiction. Companies spend millions for R&D on technology that will never be popular. They continue to create new methods for the far future when such measures will surely be necessary. As much as I love “Blade Runner”, such futures are very unlikely. A recent film, “Code 46”, provided a realistic future where a person’s password (la palabra) was still the dominate identifier. Laptops with fingerprint recognition may be on the market now (probably selling on coolness factor), but other biometrics have no practical purpose.

Will you buy biometric security for your computer? For your home?