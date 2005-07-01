From Villain to Victim

Richard Scrushy’s ability to convince jurors that he was ignorant of the inner workings of his organization got me thinking about the nature of traditional corporate hierarchies and the general public’s understanding of them.

Does the Scrushy jury’s decision show a lack of understanding of how corporations work, or their inability to reconcile mountains of evidence with a complex law?

Section 302 of the Sarbanes Oxley Act requires corporate officers to certify their company’s financial statements. In plain English, that means, “If you don’t know what you’re signing, you better find out or you will be held responsible”. I can’t help wondering especially now that Mr. Scrushy wants his job back. Exactly what did he think his job was? And more importantly what do we think it is?