Reinventing the Cell Phone

A couple of years ago, Fast Company contributor Scott Kirsner took cell phone makers to task for offering products that were overly feature rich — when all he wanted to do was make a simple phone call.

PC World‘s Grace Aquino recently offered her top 10 cell phone wish list. While Mike Masnick’s commentary on the article in the Feature digs a little deeper, one point is clear: Cell phones could learn a lot from PCs.

That said, one thing frustrated me about both items. With cell phones, people want to be able to do things. They don’t necessarily care how those things are done or what acronyms make it all possible. Ditch the tech speak and focus on use. The technology should be transparent.