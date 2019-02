Graphic Design USA has published its analysis of Logo Trends 2005 , and the results are insightful. Among this past year’s trends:

folly stars

amalgams

cmyk

flames

wicker balls

puffies

line dots

swirlys

Alone, none of the example logos look particularly egregious, but when you group four new logos, all which use leaves as part of their design, the consistency can become overwhelming. How cliched is your company’s logo?