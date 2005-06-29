Open for Business

The Open Business Guide is a Creative Commons project supported by George Soros’ Open Society Institute that aims to collect a wide range of case studies and business strategies. The organizers hope to “share, mix and facilitate the spread of innovative business ideas” in a wiki-like setting.

One example already populating the business strategy section is the idea of making the original cheaper than a copy. As this resource is used by more innovative leaders around the world, I’m sure it’ll become quite the useful tool.

[Thanks, Peter!]