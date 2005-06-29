advertisement
Intern BlogOff

By Heath Row1 minute Read

We’d like to introduce a new FC New feature today: the Intern BlogOff. About once a week, we’ll pick a business news item or development and ask our Web interns — Kevin Ohannessian and Kerry-Ann Austin — to take opposing viewpoints on the issue or challenge.

Tune in later today for the first installment. The interns… blog off!

