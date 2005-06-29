How to Be Idle? II

Following on John’s post , it seems laziness has become the new management fad in France. (Of course some might argue that in the land of mandated 35-hour work weeks French sloth is hardly a new concept.)

Corinne Maier, an economist for France’s state-run electric utility, has penned a new treatise called Bonjour Paresse (Hello Laziness) on the virtues of laziness (we call it relaxation here in the States) that has swept the country faster than you can say, “French women don’t get fat.” Among her “10 commandments for the idle” comes this bon conseil: “It’s pointless to try to change the system. Opposing it simply makes it stronger.” Mais oui!