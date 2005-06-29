I Scream, You Scream

Starbucks is offering free ice cream today at 6,000 of its stores (I’m not sure how popular the giveaway is going to be at this one ) as a way to drive sales at grocery stores.

Curiously enough, though, the company doesn’t sell the ice cream, which it’s been selling since 1995, at its retail stores. While this will surely be a nice little treat on a sultry afternoon throughout much of the country, how effective do you think it will be if you can’t return to one of their ubiquitous stores for a scoop later on this summer? More importantly, what flavor to get?