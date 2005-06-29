What I Did This Summer: Started an Airline

Plan to stay up for Letterman tomorrow night or at least set your Tivo. Not just to hear the infectious smoothness of the Eels , but to see Martin Halstead .

Following the flight paths of Sir Richard Branson and David Neeleman, the 18-year-old Brit is launching his own airline, alphaOne airways. Halstead, whose first business — at 16 — was designing flight simulation software, has partnered with a plane operator in his hometown of Oxford to provide service between Oxford and Cambridge. It’s a common route for academics that isn’t connected by rail service and hasn’t had regular flights since the 1930s.

If the airline takes off — no small if, of course — maybe Halstead will get around to what most teenagers his age consider a major accomplishment: flying the coop. “My parents were gobsmacked at first, but now they see it’s a serious business propsition, not just a whim,” he told the BBC.

I confess, I’m a little gobsmacked myself.