With iTunes 4.9, Apple is endorsing podcasting. They are featuring 3000 podcasts, all subject to content approval. That raises flags in my view. No rants against Steve Jobs for sure. I do like the automatic episode updating and the concept of radio stations.

Some are saying that this may be the push which brings podcasting to the mainstream. Do you think podcasts will become the new ‘thing’? And what are your favorite podcasts?