Consultants to Fraud

In a report to the Senate Finance Commitee the GAO revealed that states are using consultants who work on a contingency fee basis to increase their Federal Medicaid reimbursements. One consultant received $82 million after helping Georgia increase its federal contribution by $1.5 billion. All hail the contingency fee! Enriching lawyers and scoundrels everywhere.

Don’t get me wrong: Contingency fees aren’t inherently bad. Without them, low income litigants might never file suit. That said, it’s important to note that many countries limit their use or prohibit them all together. People probably work harder if they know their salary is contingent on performance. Or do they? Does a possible $82 million dollar payday make you work harder at your job — or does it incite greed when you can’t keep up?