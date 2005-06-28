Charles Fishman: Loeb Award Winner

Great news for fans of Fast Company: We won the most prestigious honor in all of business journalism last night, the Loeb Award . Our senior writer, Charles Fishman , who has been a finalist in three of the of the last four years for Fast Company stories, won for his brilliant and highly original story, “The Toll of a New Machine,” which appeared in the May, 2004 issue . Charles’ story is a classic piece of sophisticated analytical magazine writing: He takes something utterly familiar–self-service kiosks in airports–and shows the technology in an utterly unexpected light. He accomplishes this with deft writing, counter-intuitive insights, and a surprising look back and over the horizon of how a technology-driven innovation impacts the world of work.

One of my proudest moments in journalism was to hear his name called as a winner last night and to hug him before he went up to accept the award. Charles, known as “Fish” to us around the office, is a unique journalist. I have never met another writer whose intellectual curiosity even approached his utter fascination about the world around him. He is a dogged reporter and a remarkably gifted writer. And he bleeds Fast Company, having written for the magazine since its first issue in 1995.

Some of the best stories published in this magazine over the past ten years have had Fish’s bylines on them. Congrats to Charles but also to our readers who benefit from his highly original stories and insights.