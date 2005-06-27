advertisement
Mission Eyrie

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Last month, Keith Hammonds shared some insight on a recent Fast Company mission statement revision session. The work built on earlier thinking from a couple of years ago, and with the recent news, we can continue to reinvent and refine the magazine.

Yesterday, FC Now reader “JLP” turned us onto his blog-based collection of mission statements. Man on a Mission compiles mission statements from organizations such as Albertson’s, Barnes & Noble, Dow Chemical, and P&G. It’s an interesting assemblage of what may be best-practice mission statements, and as the collection grows, it’ll be even more intriguing.

What are the best mission statements you’ve ever encountered?

