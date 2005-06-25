Cubicle Dweller Humor

An amusing little book just came across my desk: “Fire me, please! 101 Ways to Get Fired from Your Miserable Job.” Written by David Cordell, whose daydreaming during business meetings produced these musings, the book’s premise is a riot even if it reflects a bit of sick humor. As for Cordell, he has been fired once and in his “about the author” section it’s noted that he loves crispy bacon.
His Top Ten ways to get fired?
- Wear an Easter bunny costume and offer the CEO free pictures on your lap.
- Stroll through the office dressed like a 70″s style pimp. Demand everyone call you “Big Daddy.”
- Show up to work wearing a ninja costume. Try some ninja moves on a client.
- Wear a fake mustache and convince your supervisor you’re a twin brother from France.
- Dress like “Miserable the Clown” and perform a fake kids show.
- Wear your underwear on your head. Tell management it’s a new way to cure migraine headaches.
- Dress up like a pro-wrestler and verbally challenge your boss to an office death match for a raise.
- Dress like a football player and tackle everyone in sight.
- Dress lik a superhero and call yourself Captain Copier. Defend the office copier from all that is to be copied.
- Wear a tie without a shirt. Play it off like it’s no big deal.
Feel free to add your own suggestions.