Are the people you work with honest? Take the bagel test .

One leader brought bagels into the office every week and set out a basket to solicit contributions to help cover the costs. The pay-up rate? 95%. But when he left that job to start a business delivering bagels to other companies and offices, the rate fell to 80%.

Is your workplace ripe for white-collar crime? Take the bagel test and see what happens.

[Thanks, Peter!]