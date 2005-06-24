advertisement
Keeping Customers, Creatively

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Concerned about losing your customers? Maybe you need to find a new way to work with people and teams who’ve grown beyond your existing products and services. Ebay has done just that.

Rather than lose experience, high-volume vendors to their own online storefronts — fancy that — Ebay has found a way to keep working with vendors, even as they go independent. The plan? Ebay will provide a suite of online commerce tools and charge users between $6.95 and $249.95 a month depending on the depth of the tool set.

It’s important to keep working with former employees. How do you keep working with former customers?

