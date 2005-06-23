advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Courtesy of the Badder Business Bureau

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Have you had a bad customer service experience like Chuck? We’ll be sure to ask again once we launch this year’s Customer Experience Awards, but for now, mope — or stride self-righteously — on over to the Rip-Off Report, an online service that collects and archives customer complaints.

While it’s unclear whether the service actually shares reports with the businesses in question, scanning the site is a fun — and somewhat productive — exercise in customer experience voyeurism. Equal parts sour grapes and caveat emptor.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life