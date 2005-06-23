Hotel, High Art?

A recent news release from Park Hyatt Hotels made me think of other aspects of the hotel — and business travel — experience. Take, for example, the artwork hanging on the walls in your room and the hallways. Much of hotel artwork leaves something to be desired. Hyatt’s new initiative, Fine Art by Hyatt, tries to remedy that.

While I get runtime errors on most of the links on the site, the images — examples of artwork that’s available through the program — scrolling across the site appear to be slightly better than most hotel art. Now, the hotel admits that the collection available for sale doesn’t represent artwork actually hanging in hotels, making it more like SkyMall than anything else, but I wonder:

You can already buy robes, sheets, and beds from hotels. What if you could buy the art off the wall, too?