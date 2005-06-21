Waging War

A certain show has been stuck in my head. Morgan Spurlock, the man behind ‘Super Size Me’ now has a television show on FX called ’30 Days.’ The series is more a group of mini-documentaries than a reality show. The first episode, the one that’s stayed with me, has Morgan and his fiancee living on minimum wage for a month. They moved to Ohio which doesn’t have a state minimum wage. Morgan worked odd-jobs through an agency, his fiancee Alex did dishes at a cafe. He interviewed others at the agency, including one 22-year old who had children to feed on minimum wage. Morgan barely got by and ended the month in debt due to medical bills.

Why haven’t they raised the federal minimum wage? Many say that will stifle growth and cause difficulties for small businesses. I consider that short-sighted. Any owners of business are probably living better than their workers who support themselves on minimum wage. Their employees’ happiness will probably increase productivity. The owners will get something for the higher wages. Are the states with higher wages suffering compared to those with lower wages?

Even if you disagree with me, Spurlock’s show will get you talking. Tomorrow’s episode of ’30 Days’ involves a man going on an exercise and pharmaceutical regime to get healthy and resist aging. I hope this episode will be as provocative and create discussion like the last one. What topics would you like to see explored?